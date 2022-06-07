NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing a man to death in Nashua Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to 911 calls at a Marshall Street address at 1:20 a.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, police said. The man, identified as Evangelos Ioannou, 32, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

After an autopsy officials determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was homicide. Police arrested Joshua Shea, 31, of Nashua and charged him with second degree murder. Shea is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

