A Virginia man drowned after being caught in a rip current off West Tisbury in Martha’s Vineyard Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person caught in a rip current at Quansoo Beach at 4 p.m. found a man who said he and a friend were swimming when they were caught in the current. The man tried to hold on to his friend but he was swept away, police said.

The friend, identified as Donald Reagan, 64, of Fairfax, Virginia, was found and pronounced dead at 6 p.m. The other man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

