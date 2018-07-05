Officials: Man dies after drowning in Westwood pond

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 56-year-old man has died after being pulled from a pond in Westwood, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Buckminster Pond for a report of an accidental drowning found a man in the water, according to the Westwood Fire Department.

The man was pulled from the water and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details were available.

