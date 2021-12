FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died in an explosion at a home in Franklin, New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a New Hampton Road home found a dead man in the home and determined an explosion occurred due to misuse of a propane tank.

The man will be identified pending an autopsy Saturday, officials said.

