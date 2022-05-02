SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead at the base of construction at a Salem apartment complex Monday.

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive man at the Salem Heights Apartments at 7:20 a.m. found a man at the base of construction scaffolding with injuries consistent with a fall from a great height, police said. The man, Darling Thomas Nunez-Veras, 22, was pronounced dead.

Police said Nunez-Veras lived at the apartment complex and no foul play is suspected. The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)