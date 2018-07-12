Officials: Man dies after getting trapped inside machine in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died after an incident Thursday morning left him trapped inside a piece of industrial machinery for more than an hour at a business in Sharon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to In Metal on Merchant Street about 9:30 a.m. found a man stuck in a machine on the property, according to the Sharon Fire Department.

Crews were able to free the man after about 90 minutes. He was taken via ambulance to a Norwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We had a tragic accident,” Deputy Fire Chief Richard Murphy said. “It was a fatality.”

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office is assisting the Sharon Police Department with an investigation. OSHA was also been called to the scene.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

No additional details were immediately available.

