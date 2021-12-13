QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) -

The attorney for a man charged with assaulting a 92-year-old at an MBTA station last week told a judge he does not remember what happened after drinking a bottle of vodka during the man’s arraignment Monday.

Armano Hernandez, 49, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery in Quincy District Court on Monday. Officials said Hernandez attacked a 92-year-old man waiting at the Quincy Center T station last week, pushing him to the ground where he struck his head.

The 92-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for several injuries. Hernandez’ attorney said he did not remember what happened that day after drinking a bottle of vodka.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox