QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) -

The attorney for a man charged with assaulting a 92-year-old at an MBTA station last week told a judge he does not remember what happened after drinking a bottle of vodka during the man’s arraignment Monday.

Armano Hernandez, 49, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery in Quincy District Court on Monday. Officials said Hernandez attacked a 92-year-old man waiting at the Quincy Center T station last week, pushing him to the ground where he struck his head.

The 92-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for several injuries. Hernandez’ attorney said he did not remember what happened that day after drinking a bottle of vodka.

