Officials: Man drowns in Concord pond

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - Concord police are investigating after a man drowned Monday in White Pond.

Concord police and fire departments responded to the shore off the eastern portion of White Pond about 2:18 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a person had been pulled from the water and that efforts to revive him were in progress, according to a post Monday on the Concord Police Department’s website.

The man, believed to be a man in his 70s, was taken to Emerson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

