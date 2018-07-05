Officials: Man drowns while swimming off Cape Cod beach

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who died while swimming at a beach in Dennis Thursday.

Emergency crews received word around 4 p.m. that lifeguards at Mayflower Beach were bringing the victim to shore. When they arrived on scene, they found lifeguards performing CPR on the victim.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the drowning are still under investigation.

