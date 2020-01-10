Officials: Man found dead behind Lowell building fell asleep smoking, set self on fire

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was found dead next to a dumpster behind a building in Lowell on Friday morning fell asleep smoking and set himself on fire, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of smoke in the area of 16 Middle St. around 5:30 a.m. found the deceased man, Lowell Fire Chief Jeffrey Winward, Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release. His name has not been released.

Investigators believe the man fell asleep smoking and his blankets and clothing ignited.

The dumpster is said to be located behind a low-income housing complex for the elderly and disabled and is a few blocks from a homeless shelter.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting local authorities with an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)