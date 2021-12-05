PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after determining a man found dead in a Pittsfield forest Saturday is a murder victim, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.

Hunters found the body of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, 32, in the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday morning, the DA’s office said. After an autopsy, the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 413-499-1112 or 413-448-9705.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)