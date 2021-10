SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Swampscott Tuesday, officials said.

MBTA officials said the man was trespassing on the tracks and that foul play was not suspected.

MBTA police are investigating.

