SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) – A man was struck by a car in front of a Salem fire station Sunday evening.

Fire officials say the car initially kept going, but later stopped down the street.

A man in his 60s was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

