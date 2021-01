BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

A man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Brockton Saturday, police said.

Officials said the stabbing took place at a Lisa Drive residence at 8:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available. The stabbing is under investigation.

