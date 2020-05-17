Officials: Man located after boat overturns in Hyannis dies

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who went missing after his boat overturned near Hyannis on Saturday has died, officials said.

Crews responding to the missing 55-year-old, who went into the water after his 17-foot boat overturned, were able to locate the man just before 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, officials said.

The man was unresponsive when he was spotted by a Coast Guard helicopter, according to officials.

The victim was rushed to Woods Hole and then taken to local EMS where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Another person was found holding onto the boat after it turned over and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said on Saturday.

