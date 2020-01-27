Officials; Man medflighted with life-threatening injuries after car crash in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Marstons Mills Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a car crash on Race Lane at 11 a.m. found a pickup truck against a tree with heavy front end damage, fire officials said.

The only person in the truck, a 67-year-old man, was removed with the jaws of live and medflighted to Brigham and Women’s hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.

