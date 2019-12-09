Officials: Man screaming profanities in bathroom tased after threatening police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who was screaming profanities in a bathroom inside an apartment building in Manchester, New Hampshire, was tased after allegedly making threats of violence against the police on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a hostile man inside a bathroom at 168 Merrimack St. around 11:20 p.m. encountered 25-year-old Aureo Alicea, according to the Manchester Police Department.

When officers found the hostile Alicea inside a second-floor bathroom, officials say he made a number of violent threats, prompting an officer to deploy their Taser. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Officers also found a bag of powder that they believed to be heroin or fentanyl.

Alicea is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including possession of controlled drugs, resisting arrest, and criminal threatening.

