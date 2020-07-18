Officials: Man seriously injured after hitting tree while zip lining in Essex

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - An Essex man sustained serious injuries after hitting his head and falling while zip lining on Friday night, fire officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an injury on Choate Street found the 19-year-old victim, who hit a tree and fell approximately 8 to 10 feet while zip lining, officials said.

The man was treated at the scene by members of the Essex Fire Department and Manchester-by-the-Sea paramedics, police said.

He was brought to a landing zone at Shepard Memorial Park before being medflighted to a Boston hospital, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

