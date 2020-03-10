Officials: Man set house on fire after mother sold it

MADISON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been charged with setting a house on fire the day after his mother sold it to a couple who planned to use it as a camp, officials said.

Dwayne Weese, 52, of Athens, appeared in court Monday after the fire marshal’s office charged him with arson in connection with a house fire that occurred on Feb. 28, the Morning Sentinel reported.

A Maine State Police tracking dog following footprints in the snow from a crawl space under the house where the fire started to Weese’s residence next door, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The fire extinguished itself, and the house sustained minimal damage.

Weese was still being held Tuesday on $5,000 bond at the Somerset County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

