BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole a woman’s phone at the Downtown Crossing MBTA stop two weeks ago.

Surveillance footage shows the man ripping the phone out of the woman’s hands and throwing it on the tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

