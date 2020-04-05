Officials: Man sought in suspicious NH fire shot, killed by Manchester police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man being sought after a suspicious fire early Sunday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire was shot and killed by police Sunday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a fire at 37 Dearborn St. at 3 a.m. were told that neighbors were awoken by the sound of an explosion and saw the house in flames, police said. No one was at home during the fire and a doorbell camera showed an unknown and unidentifiable person walking away from the fire.

After investigating, police determined the fire to be suspicious and were seeking Carl Manning, 62, in connection with the fire. Manning was known to the owner of the house and had unrelated arrest warrants for stalking and violation of a protective order.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responding to reports that Manning’s pickup truck was parked on Lake Shore Road found Manning, who appeared to be armed, in the truck, police said. A short time later, police shot Manning during a confrontation and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or other private citizens were injured during the shooting. No other information was immediately available and the shooting is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)