Officials: Man steals delivery truck, drives it into Worcester Police Headquarters

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is under arrest after police say he stole a delivery truck from a hospital and then crashed it into police headquarters in Worcester on Saturday.

Louis Diamond, 32, is accused of stealing a delivery truck from St. Vincent’s Hospital and then driving it into the Worcester Police Department’s cell entrance around 5:15 a.m., police said.

Diamond was arrested and is being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, vandalism, breaking and entering in the night time to commit a felony and aiding a prisoner in police custody, officials said.

