Officials: Man suspected of beating RI couple to death has died in custody

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man suspected of beating a married couple to death in their own home last week has died in custody, a state prisons spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Timothy McQuesten, 49, was found unresponsive in his single cell at the state prison’s Intake Service Center in Cranston on Monday, Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura said.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The death is under investigation but foul play is not suspected, he said.

Kimberly and Mark Dupre, both in their 60s, were found in their Lincoln home last Thursday by police responding to a call from a neighbor. Kimberly Dupre was pronounced dead at the scene while Mark Dupre died at the hospital.

McQuesten was arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree murder and held without bail. He did not enter a plea.

Authorities did not disclose a motive but said there was a previous relationship between the victims and the suspect, who lived about a quarter mile away.

