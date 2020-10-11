Officials: Man taken into custody after firing at police in Franklin standoff

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police took a man who fired on them into custody after a stand-off at a Franklin condo complex Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a handgun having a mental health crisis at the Spruce Pond Condominium complex shortly before 1 p.m. were told the person was threatening to harm himself and anyone who approached, police said.

While officers were talking with the man, he allegedly shot an armored truck containing SWAT officers several times. A ricochet hit one SWAT officer but did not injure him, police said.

SWAT officers shot the man with less-than-lethal 40mm ammunition and a Taser and also sent a K9 team to take him into custody, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and will undergo a mental health evaluation, according to police.

Police have not currently filed charges and are still investigating.

