Officials: Man who allegedly burned Biden/Harris hay bales a danger to the community

DALTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors said a man accused of setting a hay bale display supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on fire is a danger to the community at his arraignment Tuesday.

Lonnie Durfee, 49, of Dalton was arraigned at Central Berkshire District Court on a charge of burning personal property after allegedly burning bales of hay wrapped in plastic that read “USA Vote Biden Harris 2020″ across from the Holiday Brook Farm Friday.

