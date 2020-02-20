Officials: Manchester, NH man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The suspicious death of a Manchester, New Hampshire man Wednesday afternoon has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday.

Officers found Chandler Innarelli, 22, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near the intersection of Union, Bell and Grove streets around 7:45 p.m., according to a joint release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano.

Innarelli was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

New Hampshire Associate Medical Examiner determined that his cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-688-8711, or the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.

