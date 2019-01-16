Officials: Marijuana samples, vials of THC found in dumpster outside Framingham lab

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer has asked the state Cannabis Control Commission to investigate after hundreds of vials containing extracted THC and usable marijuana was found in the trash outside a medical marijuana testing facility on Sunday night.

A member of the Framingham Police Department looking into a car parked on a curb outside of the marijuana testing facility, located at 85 Speen St., around 9:30 p.m. found the cannabis products in an unlocked dumpster, a spokesperson for the City of Framingham said.

Spicer wants to know how the vials containing what police described as a “brown, sticky liquid” were found Sunday in MCR Labs’ trash. Spicer alleges the lab broke rules regarding disposal of cannabis waste.

Under state law, when testing labs are throwing away marijuana, they’re supposed to grind it up, make it unusable and dump it in a permitted waste facility.

MCR Labs has about 25 employees and serves nearly all registered medical marijuana dispensaries in the state. Before products can be sold, they are tested for potency and any potential hazards, such as heavy metals and microbiological contaminants.

Spicer said she feels “confident that MCR will address the violation swiftly with the Commission.”

President of MCR Labs, Michael Kahn, said in a statement that the company is working with the state on the issue.

“As a high-quality lab that has been responsibly testing the safety and quality of marijuana products since the inception of the medical and adult-use marijuana industries in Massachusetts, we take our work seriously and strive at all times to comply with the important regulations that have been established. Following the recent discovery of waste products on our property by the Framingham Police, MCR Labs is cooperating with the Cannabis Control Commission to review the matter, Kahn said. “As a matter of policy, we routinely render useless all products that we test. Despite that precaution, we immediately instituted additional protocols requiring the storage of used, tested products inside our building until the time of disposal in accordance with regulations.”

Kahn apologized for causing a disruption and stressed that his company is committed to ensuring the safety of the community.

