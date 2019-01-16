Officials: Marijuana, vials of THC found in dumpster outside of MCR Labs in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission is investigating after vials containing extracted THC and usable marijuana were found in a dumpster outside of MCR Labs in Framingham on Sunday night, officials said.

A member of the Framingham Police Department looking into a car parked on a curb outside of the marijuana testing facility, located at 85 Speen St., around 9:30 p.m. found the cannabis products in the dumpster, a spokesperson for the City of Framingham said.

The city requested that the Cannabis Control Commission investigate this discovery as it violates the General Operating Requirements for Marijuana Establishments.

Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer says she feels “confident that MCR will address the violation swiftly with the Commission.”

