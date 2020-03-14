Officials: Mass. Eye and Ear employee exposed to coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mass. Eye and Ear employee has been exposed to the coronavirus, but has not been confirmed as having the virus, officials at the hospital said.

The employee is at home in isolation and hospital officials said they were trying to trace back the employee’s steps to notify others of possible exposure.

“As Coronavirus spreads across the globe, it has become ineviable that health care workers will be exposed to COVID-19, as is now the case for a Mass. Eye and Ear healthcare professional,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The Entire Mass. Eye and Ear community has been prepared for this and taken every precaution possible to protect patients, providers and staff …

Mass. Eye and Ear is deeply committed to providing safe and high quality care to patients and will continue to do so throughout this public health emergency.”

