PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man admitted in court to trading firearms for fentanyl in Rhode Island, officials said.

Timothy J. Valle, 37, of Franklin, Mass., pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing or receiving a firearm which has had the serial number removed, Acting United States Attorney for the District of R.I. Richard B. Myrus announced.

Valle admitted in U.S. District Court in Providence that between December 2018 and November 2020, he sent various photographs of firearms he owned to an individual he knew to be involved in selling drugs, proposing to trade firearms for fentanyl, Myrus said.

Valle added that on at least four occasions, he reached a deal to trade a firearm for fentanyl and after obliterating the serial numbers, he exchanged firearms for the drug, Myrus continued.

Valle is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 20.

