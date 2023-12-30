WHITEFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire health officials have identified two people, one from Rhode Island, and the other from Massachusetts, who were recently diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after staying at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield.

The Massachusetts resident, whose name was not released, has passed away. An investigation is ongoing to identify potential sources of exposure, according to the announcement.

Legionella bacteria are aerobic, gram-negative, intracellular pathogens that are commonly found in water and soil. Human infection is typically acquired through inhalation of contaminated water aerosols. Most Legionella infections are sporadic; however, outbreaks can occur and are often associated with exposure to contaminated communal water supplies in large facilities such as hospitals, hotels, or apartment buildings.

