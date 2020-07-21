Officials: Mass. residents targeted by unclaimed property text scam

BOSTON (WHDH) - Scammers are targeting Massachusetts residents through texts saying they have unclaimed property, state officials said Tuesday.

Residents are beings sent text messages claiming to be from the state’s Unclaimed Property Division, saying victims have available funds under their name and urging them to click a link provided, according to the treasurer’s office.

Officials said the division does not send out texts and urged residents not to click on any claims. Residents can search for any unclaimed property through the division’s website, findmassmoney.com.

