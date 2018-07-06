Officials: Massive Hanson blaze that injured 2 firefighters deemed ‘suspicious’

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-alarm blaze that tore through a vacant building in Hanson Thursday and left two firefighters hospitalized has been deemed suspicious, fire officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at the former JJ’s Pub on Liberty Street about 3 p.m. found the building being consumed by flames.

The fire was extinguished by about 6 p.m. and two firefighters were hospitalized with heat-related illness while working to put it out, officials said.

The cause has not yet been determined and anyone with information is asked to call Hanson police at 781-293-4625 or the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

