Officials: MBTA Orange Line work nearly complete, Red Line work to begin next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials said the work that has suspended service on the Orange Line during weekends is nearly complete, but similar work will take place on the Red Line over the next month.

The T has been suspending weekend service on the Orange Line since October to accelerate track replacement and station upgrades.

“We really appreciate our customers’ patience, we’re pleased about the amount of work that we’ve been able to get done,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak Saturday. “We’re building a better T here at the MBTA and we look forward to showing our customers how we’re improving the system.”

Shuttle buses will replace subway service between Broadway and Kendall during weekends on the Red Line for four of the next five weeks.

