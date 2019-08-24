Officials: Merrimack, NH man allegedly drives drunk to police station

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, N.H. man is facing OUI charges after allegedly driving drunk to the police station Thursday, officials said.

Officers at the Merrimack Police Department allegedly saw Mark Brown, 48, drive into the police station parking lot at 11:30 p.m. to pick up a person who had just been released from custody, police said. While talking with Brown, officers allegedly saw signs of intoxication and arrested him.

Brown was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He will be arraigned on Aug. 27 in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court.

