Officials: Mexican crossed illegally from Canada into Maine

CALAIS, Maine (AP) — Border agents have arrested a Mexican national who illegally crossed the border from Canada into Maine.

Customs and Border Protection say the man was detained Tuesday during an investigation into possible illegal activity and freely admitted he’d illegally crossed the border from Canada and didn’t possess immigration documents to enter the U.S.

WAGM-TV reports that further checks confirmed that the subject was a 45-year-old citizen of Mexico and that he had previously been ordered removed from the United States in 1994. His name was not released.

The arrest is at least the second in recent weeks of someone in the country illegally. Officials say a Haitian man was arrested last month after border agents shut down Interstate-95 and questioned motorists at a roadblock.

