Officials: Millbury teacher fired after bullets fall out of pocket during pre-K class

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old substitute teacher in Millbury has been fired after officials say bullets fell out of his pocket while he was covering for a pre-kindergarten classroom on Thursday.

Millbury Police Chief Donald Desorcy says officers were called to the Elmwood Street School after another teacher who overheard the bullets hit the floor notified the principal.

“He claimed he was shooting the day before, so apparently he was wearing the same clothing two days in a row,” he told 7News. “He claims he had left magazines in his pocket.”

Desorcy says his department immediately suspended the teacher’s license to carry. Six handguns, a total of 12 shotguns and rifles, and ammunition were later seized from his home.

Millbury School Superintendent Greg Myers says the teacher’s actions will not be tolerated, even if it was a mistake.

“That kind of an oversight, even if you legitimately forget that you have something like that in your pocket, is not going to be tolerated,” he said.

The teacher, whose name was not made public, will face criminal charges for leaving weapons unsecured in his home.

When asked if the teacher was a gun enthusiast, Desorcy said, “Pretty much. That showed very, very poor judgment.”

Myers has since reached out to parents to assure them that the school is safe.

