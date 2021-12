HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing woman who had last been seen in Holbrook has been found.

Karen Dunham-Sootheran, 40, had last been seen in the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Street, according to the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center.

She was later located, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)