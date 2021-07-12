PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A community on Cape Cod is urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant amid recent reports of “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases.

A handful of positive cases in Provincetown are being monitored as breakthrough cases because they are among people who have been fully vaccinated, according to town manager Alex Morse.

“We are aware of a handful of positive COVID cases being reported over the last few days among folks who have spent time in Provincetown,” Morse said in a statement. “We are in touch with the Health Department and Outer Cape Health Services and are closely monitoring the data.”

Morse noted that it’s “inevitable” that cases will continue to pop up throughout the summer due to the many visitors who flock to Provincetown.

Nearly all of Provincetown’s year-round and part-time residents are fully vaccinated, according to Morse.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)