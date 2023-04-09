CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities are working to contain a massive, multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a church in Cambridge on Easter Sunday.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks late into the night to fight flames that were burning inside Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway.

The church’s pastor said there was no one inside the building when the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m.

Area residents are being urged to avoid the area while firefighters continue to work to put out the fire.

Officials say crews are keeping a safe distance in case the steeple collapses.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

