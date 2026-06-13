FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were being warned to pack their patience as they made their way through the Foxboro area while thousands of fans flocked to the stadium for the World Cup match between Scotland and Haiti on Saturday night.

Around 6 p.m. as gates started to open, traffic was backed up about a mile on Route 1 heading into the stadium. Businesses along the route leading up to the stadium were offering event parking ranging from $100 to $150, depending on how close to the stadium they were.

Fans making their way into the stadium appeared to be in high spirits, and there were no major issues for drivers making their way to the game.

State public safety officials will monitor traffic in the area and provide updates as needed.

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