PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 750 confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been linked to a recent virus outbreak in Provincetown, officials announced Tuesday.

Surveillance efforts have identified additional cases associated with the cluster that prompted the popular Cape Cod tourist town to issue a public health advisory earlier in the month, according to town manager Alex Morse.

As of July 27, 765 cases were said to be associated with the outbreak, up from the 430 people who previously tested positive for the virus after people flocked to the town over the Fourth of July weekend.

Of those cases, 469 are Massachusetts residents, including 199 who reside in Provincetown. The remainder of people who tested positive reside in other states.

RELATED: Officials close Boston pool after COVID-19 infection

A total of three hospitalizations have been linked to the cluster. There have been no deaths reported.

The Provincetown Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to reinstate an indoor mask requirement at an emergency meeting Sunday due to the increase in cases.

The highly contagious Delta variant has also been detected in the area.

Boston has recommended anyone who has traveled to Provincetown in the last few weeks to isolate until they get tested.

This comes as Massachusetts health officials announced 657 new coronavirus cases statewide Tuesday and 12 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 670,304 and the total number of deaths to 17, 697.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)