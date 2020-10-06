Officials: Mother bribed state worker to bring CBD oil to youth correctional facility

The mother of a teen inmate bribed a Rhode Island state employee to sneak CBD oil with THC into a youth correctional facility, officials said Tuesday.

After three inmates at the Rhode Island Training School correctional facility tested positive for THC, the state Department of Children, Youth and Families found a DCYF worker allegedly conspired with the mother of an inmate to bring CBD oil containing TCH into the building in exchange for money, officials said. The worker allegedly brought material into the laundry room and left it for a resident to retrieve, officials said.

