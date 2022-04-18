The mother of a New Hampshire child found dead in Massachusetts last year has been charged with his murder, New Hampshire officials said Monday.

Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was charged with the murder of Elijah Lewis, 5, in Merrimack, New Hampshire, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Lewis was reported missing last year, and officials initially said he had not been seen for six months before saying he had not been seen for a month. His body was found in a wooded area near a state park in Abington in October.

Dauphinais was indicted on one count of first degree murder, on count of second degree murder and three counts of tampering with witnesses. She is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

