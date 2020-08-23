Officials: Multiple Black Lives Matter signs stolen in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple Lynnfield residents have reported Black Lives Matter signs being stolen.

One person allegedly stealing a sign was caught on camera. On Sunday, residents gathered to support the BLM movement and say they would not be deterred by the thefts.

“I’m feeling angry, but also feeling nice that people are here showing their support,” said Andrea Markarian.

