Officials: Natick High School goes fully remote after students attend several parties

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick High School has switched to remote learning for at least two weeks after a number of recent parties, according to officials.

In a release issued Monday, school officials said that over the past two weeks, students either attended or hosted parties with numerous students over the past two weekends despite orders from the Board of Health to quarantine.

The preschool which is run out of its own wing in the same building will remain open for in-person education.

“What will be disrupted is the hoped-for return to athletics, theater and robotics club activity –all the activities that could not successfully be run in a virtual environment. Due to the potential exposures described above, we will ask the school committee to require that all extra curricular clubs be held virtually, and that no athletic play or practices occur,” the statement read in part.

Over the next two weeks, the Board of Health will be working to determine whether more cases will emerge as a result of the parties which ranged in size from 20 to 50 people.

At this time, high schoolers are scheduled to return to in-person learning on October 13.

