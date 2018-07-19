Officials: New Hampshire worker stung hundreds of times by bees

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A city worker was stung hundreds of times Thursday morning after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Beech Street for a report of multiple people stung by bees about 10 a.m. learned a New Hampshire Parks and Recreation worker had struck a honeybee hive while pruning damaged branches.

The worker, a man in his 40s, was stuck high up in a bucket when the angry swarm of bees emerged from the hive and stung him hundreds of times, according to city officials. It’s estimated that there were about 10,000 bees in the hive.

“He was flailing, trying to swat the bees away I think,” witness Diana King said. “He was kind of hanging sideways off of the bucket.”

The worker was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known. A second worker was stung but was not badly injured.

A nurse treating the worker says she lost county after removing 200 stingers from his face.

A pest control team was called in to clear out the riled up bees because the hive was deemed a public safety threat.

“We ended up running into our house and bees actually chased us into our house,” King said.

Six people in total were stung, including a mother and her two sons.

