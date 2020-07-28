Officials: New Jersey caller posing as Essex County Sheriff in phone scam

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - A person posing as Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger is calling Massachusetts residents and telling them they have warrants for their arrests, officials said.

A caller is identifying himself as Coppinger and warning people they have arrest warrants, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the sheriff’s office does not notify people of warrants by phone.

And the calls are coming from the 973-621-4111 — the number of the sheriff’s department in Essex County, New Jersey, officials said. That department also does not notify people of warrants by phone.

Officials said anyone who gets a scam call should hang up and call the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office at 617-727-2200.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)