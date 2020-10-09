Officials: Newton restaurant facing possible punishment after 16 minors caught with alcohol

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in Newton is facing possible punishment after 16 minors were recently found to be in possession of alcohol, officials announced Friday.

Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission investigators caught the minors drinking at Union Street Restaurant on Thursday around 10:30 p.m., according to the Office of the State Treasurer.

The restaurant will be summoned for a hearing before the Commission. If found in violation of state law, the establishment’s liquor license could be subject to suspension, modification or revocation.

Officials said the bust was part of the ABCC’s enforcement at college area bars and liquor stores to prevent underage drinking.

