Officials: NH bank employee stole nearly $100,000 from customer

A New Hampshire woman faces felony theft charges after officials say she stole nearly $100,000 from a customer at the bank she worked at over a five-year span, officials say.

Britt Landsperger, 46, of Stratham, was charged with seven class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said Friday.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation conducted by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department.

The charges allege that between 2013 and 2018, Landsperger obtained or exercised unauthorized control over money from seven bank accounts belonging to a 68-year-old customer, with a purpose to deprive her thereof, and the value of the money removed from each account exceeded $1,500, officials say.

The total value of the money taken from all of the victim’s accounts exceeded $97,000, according to officials.

During the course of the alleged thefts, officials say Landsperger was an employee of the bank and the victim was a customer.

An investigation is ongoing.

